NBA rumors: Sixers, Warriors expected to pursue Andrew Bogut

The Philadelphia 76ers could be looking to add one more player to their roster before the NBA playoffs begin next month.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that multiple contenders including the Sixers and Golden State Warriors are expected to express interest in pending free agent center Andrew Bogut.

Bogut, who played in the NBA last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, just finished up his first season in Australia's NBL with the Sydney Kings.

With the Kings, he averaged 11.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 30 minutes per game. The 34-year-old big man was named the league's MVP and Defensive Player of the Year due to his efforts.

Charania also added in his report that Bogut is expected to take some time before deciding on his next team.

Nevertheless, whichever team ends up signing Bogut, they will have him for the playoffs since he was not on an NBA roster this season. It is surprising, however, to see the former first overall pick coming back to the association, especially with what he said last year.

At a press conference with the Sydney Kings, Bogut made it clear that he retired from the NBA and planned to play in the NBL for two seasons.

"Before anyone asks, no NBA outs, no European outs," he said (h/t Associated Press). "I'm committed to being here for two years ... it will retire me from the NBA, I'm happy to say that today."

Bogut's two-year deal with Sydney reportedly included a 10 percent stake, when he officially hangs it up for good in the NBL, and an option to buy a bigger stake in the club.

Therefore, one does wonder why all of a sudden he wants to come back to the NBA? In regards to the Sixers, it would not make sense for them to sign a reserve big man, especially since they are loaded in the frontcourt.

Despite both Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic being on the shelf for a period of the team, the team still has Jonah Bolden, Amir Johnson, and Justin Patton. While Johnson and Patton have not played much with the Sixers, Bolden has held his own, starting in place of Embiid over the last couple of games.

That being said, the Sixers would be better off just keeping things as is or trying to add an extra guard from the NBL or maybe the CBA, whose season should be ending shortly.