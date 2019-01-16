NBA trade rumors: Sixers looking at Taurean Prince

The Sixers are still searching the trade market in hopes of upgrading their bench, despite signing veteran swingman Corey Brewer to a 10-day contract on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, we wrote about how the Sixers are reportedly interested in the quartet of Frank Kaminsky, Jeremy Lin, Noah Vonleh and Mike Scott and willing to give up their 2019 first-round draft pick.

However, you can now add another player to their trade deadline target list. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer mentioned on 'The Corner 3' podcast that the Sixers along with the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder are looking at Atlanta Hawks 3-and-D wing Taurean Prince.

O'Connor also said on the podcast that Prince is exactly what Philly needs as the Wilson Chandler acquisition has not worked out for them.

Nevertheless, if the Sixers can get Prince, it would be a hell of an upgrade for their non-existent wing depth. This season, the 25-year-old forward is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in 27.2 minutes per game.

He is also shooting 43.8-percent from the field (career-high) and 37.6-percent from three-point range on 6.1 attempts per game.

In addition to this solid shooting stats, Prince has a DRtg (defensive rating) of 113 this season, which might be concerning to some. But he does a great job on the glass with a defensive rebounding percentage of 14.2.

Last season, the 25-year-old Prince had a breakout campaign, becoming one of Atlanta's top scoring options. He averaged 14.1 points on 42.6-percent shooting from the field and 38.5-percent from three-point range.

With all that being said, what would it take for the Sixers to pry Prince from the Hawks? On the podcast, O'Connor states that Philly could package either Zhaire Smith or Markelle Fultz in a possible deal.

I highly doubt that the Hawks would take Fultz, especially with everything that has transpired with him, plus they already have a point guard in Trae Young.

Smith, however, is an intriguing option as it would give the Hawks a young 3-and-D player who they can mold with Young, John Collins, and Kevin Huerter.

But the only issue with moving Smith is that Philly traded Mikal Bridges for him on draft night. So, therefore, one might think that they want to see some return on their first-round investment first.

With the trade deadline only a few weeks away, it should be interesting to see if the Sixers move their first-round pick to upgrade their team for the stretch run.