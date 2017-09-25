NBA trade rumors: Sixers not shopping Jahlil Okafor

The rumors won't be squashed — even with the Sixers' general manager, and Jahlil Okafor himself saying the former No. 3 overall pick will stay in Philadelphia.

Last offseason a day didn't pass without the center's name being linked to a team like the Celtics, the Suns and more.

How did Okafor handle it all?

"Just trying to be a professional," he said. "It has been a lot. I hear all the trade rumors. I control what I can. It's hard not to indulge in it. I hear all the noise but luckily I have great teammates. When I look back to this point in the coming years I want to look at myself as a man and know I handled myself in the right way."

With Joel Embiid's health a question mark, Okafor could find his way onto the floor more. Which is why general manager Bryan Colangelo says that the big man will be practicing just like he always does — now at a lean 253 pounds.

"Jahlil, as far as I know, will be participating in everything that's tolerated as he gets himself back and ready," Colangelo said. "It's been some time since he's played competitive basketball."