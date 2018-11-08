NFL Eagles 2018 second-half preview, predictions

As the Eagles kick off the second half of the season on Sunday night against the spiraling Dallas Cowboys with a disappointing 4-4 record, they need a big push over the final two months of the season just to make the playoffs, let alone try and defend their Super Bowl championship.

The remaining eight games on the schedule present some hearty challenges but also matchups that should favor the Eagles, including five games against division foes. It’s time to break down each game and see if the Eagles have enough wins to play in January.

Nov. 11 vs. Dallas

If there was ever a time to face the Cowboys, this is the weekend. Owner Jerry Jones ripped the team and coaching staff following an ugly 28-14 loss, which was their third in the last four games, on Monday Night Football to the Titans. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a big win over the Jaguars in London two weeks ago and a much-needed bye week. The team also acquired wide receiver Golden Tate in a trade with the Lions to give quarterback Carson Wentz another weapon on offense.

Pick: Eagles

Nov. 18 at New Orleans

The NFL moved this marquee game to its primetime 4:25 p.m. ET slot, but it’s not a great game for Philly to feature themselves in front of a national audience. Drew Brees is having an MVP season and must be salivating at the chance to throw against the vulnerable and injured Eagles' secondary. This could turn into a shootout, which is good for NFL ratings but probably not for the Eagles.

Pick: Saints

Nov. 25 vs. New York Giants

With the way things are going in Eli Manning-land this season, the second meeting between the two NFC East teams should mimic the first one, a 34-13 romp in October for the Eagles, who might need a quick bounce-back game if things go south in the Big Easy.

Pick: Eagles

Dec. 3 vs. Washington

The Eagles, with a 6-5 record, either keep pace with the Redskins, who could enter 7-4, or fall into a deep and possibly insurmountable hole with a loss.

Pick: Eagles

Dec. 9 at Dallas

See Nov. 11.

Pick: Eagles

Dec. 16 at Los Angeles

Carson Wentz returns to the site of where he suffered his season-ending ACL injury last year. The Eagles won’t lose their starting quarterback this time, but the game is another matter as they attempt to keep up with Todd Gurley and the high-powered Rams, who appear to be heading towards the Super Bowl.

Pick: Rams

Dec. 23 vs. Houston

Philadelphia may catch a huge break as the Texans will have likely already locked up the weak AFC South Division and taken their foot off the gas. If the Texans haven’t clinched the division or are vying for a higher seed, this is a dangerous game. Either way, it’s gut-check time for the desperate Eagles.

Pick: Eagles

Dec. 30 at Washington

The schedule makers got this one right. If the Eagles follow the above results, they will enter at 9-6, while the Redskins could be either 9-6 as well or 10-5. Regardless, the winner takes the division title and earns a home game in the first round, while the loser either sneaks in as a wildcard team or starts preparing for the 2019 NFL draft.

Pick: Redskins