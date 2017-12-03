NFL Eagles Christmas gifts, deals you need to have

These five gift ideas will be perfect for any Eagles fan this holiday season.

The Eagles are in first place and are real candidates to make it to the Super Bowl.

Finally, it's a safe time to invest in Eagles gear. The team is not only good now, but will be good for years to come (as they've recently extended Alshon Jeffery, among other important long-looking moves).

The NFL has taken notice too, with quarterback Carson Wentz sporting the No. 1 top selling jersey in the entire league. For your loved ones feeling the Eagles fever, we have a few really cool gift ideas.

1. The Wentz jersey

This is a no-brainer, and for $99 on NFLshop.com it's actually reasonable. He might be the league MVP and the jersey is popping up everywhere.

#FlyEaglesFly! The #1 selling NFL jersey on Official NFL Shop in the month of October is @Eagles QB Carson Wentz!



Shop your favorite player: https://t.co/Y5gLCYsdB7 pic.twitter.com/iwa9b5qJ3D — Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) November 11, 2017

2. A cheesesteak tee

The Philadelphia T-shirt company has been churning out incredible sports-related merch for years. This year's slew of Eagles gear contains one of our favorites, a "Philly Blount" shirt — an obvious play on the cigar brand and the Birds' running back. Here's a link.

3. An ornament

Every Delaware Valley christmas tree needs more green this winter, and of the many ornaments out there for Eagles fans this is our favorite.

My first Christmas gift to commemorate my first home @Eagles home game! May this ornament bring us luck for the rest of the season!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Ud3nB8i7vU — Martin Fogarty (@martin_fogarty) November 25, 2017

4. Eagles word art

A local artist named Daniel Duffy has been creating a unique set of works of art made from words with a local sports flavor. This list of every Eagles player is spectacular. He also has several for other area teams, as well as musicians like Bruce Springsteen.