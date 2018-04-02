NFL rumors: Eagles to trade first round pick to Chiefs

The Eagles are in need of cheap labor. And perhaps a little new blood.

The defending Super Bowl champs have just six draft picks, with five of them coming on the third day of the draft between rounds four and seven.

Led by the NFL's executive of the year — as voted on by NFL front offices — de facto GM Howie Roseman is likely to do whatever he can to get the Eagles more ammunition in the NFL draft at the end of the month. And this could require him to trade away the team's first round pick, No. 32 overall.

“If there are options to not sit out Night 2, it would be better than the big calendar in our office... that says, ‘golf outing, Friday.'" Roseman said a few weeks back."We’re definitely going to try to be active and get more picks. But it’s not like we can just demand it."

The Kansas City Chiefs seem like a perfect trade partner for the Eagles as they attempt to potentially move into Day 2 in the draft. They do not have a first round pick, but have a second, two thirds and two second rounders next year. If they are hanging around and waiting for a player to fall to them in Round 2, they might be better off getting an impact player at 32 overall and making a deal with Roseman.

"Who knows maybe we’ll get back in the first round before it’s all said and done," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said.

The 32nd pick as extra value and it's not all due to it's position as the last pick in the first round. It is also the final pick that has a fifth year team option, which could be enough to keep Philly on Day 1 — or to get Kansas City to cough up some extra assets to move up.