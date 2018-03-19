NFL Rumors: Eagles, Vikings to play Thursday in Week 1 opener

When will the NFL release the 2018 schedule?

The NFL schedule won't be revealed for a couple weeks, but all 32 teams already know who their opponents will be.

Philly, as part of its first place schedule, will play the Vikings and Rams in addition to playing each team in the NFC East (twice), NFC South and AFC South. Which means there will be an NFC Championship rematch in Philadelphia.

According to WIP's Howard Eskin, Minnesota will come to Philly in Week 1, as part of the 16-year-old tradition of letting the Super Bowl champion kick off the first Thursday Night football game.

The game could very well be the toughest test the Eagles face next season. Even with the top-seeded NFC East schedule, Philadelphia has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2018.

The Cowboys, Redskins (twice each), Colts, Texans and Buccaneers all had losing records last season.

A few playoff teams are on the slate, with the Rams, Saints, Panthers, Titans, Falcons and Jaguars (in London) also on the schedule.

The 126-130 win-loss record for the Eagles opponents doesn't highlight the fact that they will need to handle several talented teams next season.

The 2018 NFL schedule release is expected to be somewhere around April 19.