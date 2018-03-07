NFL rumors: Eagles' Vinny Curry, Nigel Bradham, Ronald Darby, Brent Celek, others

Anyone who knows Howie Roseman knows moves are coming. The Eagles have salary cap constraints, and even if they didn't, the NFL requires constant improvement, building and evolution to stay competitive. Several stories have been circulating this past week regarding decisions on key players ahead of the start of the new NFL year in one week. Here's the latest on four that have been rapidly changing:

Vinny Curry

The Eagles top rotational pass-rusher is due $11 million next season. With young and cheaper options on the roster in Derek Barnett and Chris Long, Curry could be a luxury the Eagles cannot afford.

Cutting or trading Curry would save the Eagles $5 million with the remaining $6 million a cap hit either way. The team could also try and restructure his deal. The savings could come in handy as the Birds need to find a way to keep Nigel Bradham (more on that later). However many, like NJ.com Eagles writer Elliott Shorr-Parks argue that keeping Curry is worth the money.

The decision may have been made already, however, as the Eagles' recent acquisition of Michael Bennett to play defensive end likely means the end of Curry's time in Philly.

Cornerback on the move?

Another interesting report has the Eagles — suddenly blessed with a depth of cornerbacks — moving either Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rasual Douglas or Sidney Jones to get a pick in the second day of the draft.

"I'll be surprised if the Eagles don't have a third-round pick," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said on a radio show this week. "We know they're heavy in defensive backs with Sidney Jones coming back and that pick is going to end up paying off big time. And I think one of those defensive backs could be moved for a third-round pick possibly."

However, the four corners under contract are all relatively cheap and have high upside as they are all under 25-years-old. Even with Darby due a big raise when his contract expires next season, the Birds could be better off sitting on their stockpile.

Nigel Bradham a lost cause?

The Eagles are looking to do whatever they can to maintain the services of their top linebacker from last season, but with Jordan Hicks set to return healthy and Mychal Kendricks still under contract, an expensive deal to Bradham — 28 — might be out of the cards for Philly.

#Eagles expect to lose DT Beau Allen, LB Nigel Bradham and TE Trey Burton in free agency, per @SI_PeterKing. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 5, 2018

A few big pieces could be on the way out and the Eagles need to have a contingency plan ready if they do depart.

Brent Celek wants to play

Rumors of Celek's potential retirement have been squashed, as Celek has officially said he wants to return. However, will the Eagles have him?

He is due $4 million next season but can be cut to save $3 million of that. If he is willing to come back at a reduced rate, the Eagles will take him. Otherwise Roseman will be put to the true sentimentality test for the longest-tenured athlete in the city.