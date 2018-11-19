NFL rumors: Should Eagles consider trading for Jalen Ramsey?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Jacksonville Jaguars could consider trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the offseason.

When this report came out, it sent social media abuzz because Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and the Jaguars would be foolish to give up on one of their top defensive players.

However, Jacksonville quickly came out to denounce the trade rumor, saying that there is no truth to it and they have zero intentions of moving the top-tier cornerback. But Schefter mentioned in his report that an NFL general manager said that he would not be surprised if Jacksonville decided to pursue a trade.

This season has not been good for the Jaguars as they are currently in last place in the AFC South with a dismal record of 3-7. Their disappointing performances on a weekly basis is a far cry from last season, where they had a record of 10-6 and played in the AFC championship game.

With all that being said, it would be in Jacksonville’s best interest to explore a trade for Ramsey. If Ramsey does go on the trade block, expect the other 31 NFL teams to place their bid for the star cornerback.

However, one team in particular that should be first in line for Ramsey is the Philadelphia Eagles. We’ve seen the Eagles’ secondary get decimated by injury, but also picked on by opposing quarterbacks through 11 weeks this season.

Each week, it does not matter whom the starting outside cornerback is, they are almost certain to give up a big play over the top.

During the trade deadline, the Eagles were connected to various cornerbacks, including All-Pro Patrick Peterson. But as well know, nothing came from it as Philly ultimately made a trade for wide receiver Golden Tate III.

Nevertheless, cornerback is still an issue that the Eagles must address in the offseason via the NFL draft or trade. If they go the trade route, then Ramsey would be a perfect fit because it is not a guarantee that Ronald Darby comes back next season.

Darby suffered a torn ACL against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 and will be a free agent this coming offseason. The Eagles might be able to get Darby on a discount because of his injury, but remember there is always one team that is willing to go above and beyond.

Therefore, if Philly does not get him back, then they are left with Jalen Mills and possibly putting Sidney Jones at the other outside cornerback spot, which is not a bad idea.

But if there is an opportunity to get Ramsey, who already has nine interceptions over his short career and only set to make $3.6 million in 2019, the Eagles need to make a move.

Along those same lines, it would take a lot of maneuvering for Eagles GM Howie Roseman to fit Ramsey under the cap. The defending Super Bowl champs are currently projected to be $11 million over the cap next season.

To make a potential trade work for both sides, the Eagles could move backup quarterback Nick Foles and a couple of draft picks to Jacksonville for Ramsey. Also, it would not be surprising to see the Eagles move on from veteran left tackle Jason Peters, who is set to have a cap hit of $10.6 million next year.

If all these moves happen in some way, shape or form, then it is not out of the realm of possibility to see Ramsey in midnight green. But I highly doubt that the Jaguars would on move from the former first-round pick next season.

He is one of their best defensive players as previously stated and if they start winning again, then those disruptions will quickly be silenced.