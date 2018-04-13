NHL playoffs: Watch Flyers Penguins free live stream, TV, more

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions face their in-state rival in the first round.

Neutral hockey fans and Philadelphia supporters alike will be hoping that Game 1 of the Flyers, Penguins first-round playoff series is not indicative of things to come.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions made easy work of the Flyers in a 7-0 rout in Game 1. Hard to believe these two teams were separated by just two points during the regular season.

Pittsburgh's sheer amount of firepower has overwhelmed plenty of teams this year, not just the Flyers. Evgeni Malkin put up the best season since his MVP-winning 2011-12 campaign while Phil Kessel racked up 92 points, 12 more than his previous career high. In the meantime, captain Sidney Crosby was allowed to be the playmaker he has been for the last decade, recording 89 points for a second-straight season.

The Flyers will look to their star, Claude Giroux, who finished second in the league with 102 points (34 G, 68 A), to keep up with the high-flying Pens.

Here is how you can watch the rest of the series:

Flyers vs. Penguins 1st-round viewing information

Game 2

Date: Friday, Apr. 13

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Live Stream: fuboTV

Game 3

Date: Sunday, Apr. 15

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Live Stream: fuboTV

Game 4

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 18

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Live Stream: fuboTV

Game 5 (if necessary)

Date: Friday, Apr. 20

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Live Stream: TBD

Game 6 (if necessary)

Date: Sunday, Apr. 22

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Live Stream: TBD

Game 7 (if necessary)

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 24

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Live Stream: TBD