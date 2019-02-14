NHL trade rumors: Flyers, Oilers discussing Cam Talbot

With the NHL trade deadline less than two weeks away, the surging Philadelphia Flyers reportedly have their eyes set on a backup goaltender.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Flyers and Edmonton Oilers are in trade discussions regarding veteran goalie Cam Talbot. This season with the Oilers, the 31-year-old has a record of 10-15-3, along with a goals-against average of 3.36 and save percentage of .893.

While this has been a disappointing season for Talbot thus far, last season was not better as he had a goals-against average of 3.02. In his second and third seasons with the Oilers, Talbot led the NHL in goals allowed with 171 and 188 respectively.

However, you cannot blame everything on the veteran goaltender because he has played behind a poor defense. But when you look at his second season closer, it was pretty good despite giving up 171 goals. Talbot had a career-high 42 wins, a goals-against average of .919 and save percentage of 2.39.

Even though rookie sensation Carter Hart is playing out of his mind in net for the Flyers, it should not come as a surprise that GM Chuck Fletcher is looking a solid backup. Last month, it was reported that Fletcher is seeking to acquire a goaltender, top-four defenseman, and top-nine defenseman.

This season, the Flyers used seven goaltenders in net due to either injuries or poor play. Philly is currently carrying three goalies on their active roster (Hart, Anthony Stolarz, and Mike McKenna).

However, McKenna might be the odd man out with the pending return of veteran Brian Elliott. Elliot is currently rehabbing with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. And there is also Michal Neuvirth, who could find his way back to the big league by the end of this season.

If the Flyers were to make a trade, they probably would not give up a ton for Talbot, knowing is an impending free agent.

Therefore, Philly might be more inclined to send Edmonton a late-round draft pick for the 31-year-old goaltender, especially since the Oilers are trying to make room for defenseman Andrej Sekera. But they do have a plethora of goalies, so maybe a goalie for goalie switch is possibly in the cards.

The Flyers might also be open to trading for Talbot due to his good relationship with Hart per Dreger. Regardless of what his numbers say, the veteran goaltender may need a change of scenery to get back on track.