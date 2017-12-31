Nick Foles or Nate Sudfeld? Either way, the Eagles are in trouble

"It's controversial that either one of these guys are NFL quarterbacks," a Philly sportswriter said in the Eagles' press box Sunday afternoon.

Is there a controversy between Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld? The simple fact that Eagles writers and fans are forced to contemplate that question is a really, really bad sign.

Even the most optimistic of Eagles fans felt a bit concerned at the Linc Sunday, watching the starting quarterback of their No. 1-seeded playoff bound team post a 15.6 quarterback rating in a 6-0 loss against the Cowboys in Week 17.

Foles dropped a snap (that he dove over to recover), missed a few wide open receivers and was unable to avert an avoidable sack. He also threw a needlessly awry pass late in the first quarter no where near Alshon Jeffery that was picked off.

On a bevy of passes, onlookers were wondering what to make of Foles and his breif 4-for-11, 39 yards, one interception stat line after one quarter of work. He was out of sync with the receivers, with center Jason Kelce and looked completely out of place on the field.

In his defense, the run game and penalties put Foles well behind the sticks during his quarter of action. But the quarterback looked nothing like his former Eagles' self — the one who threw for an NFL record seven touchdown passes in a game, and for 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions during the 2013 season.

Nate Sudfeld looked better, but not much better, in his Eagles debut, taking the field in the second quarter and completing 19 of 23 passes. The Indiana product rarely threw down the field tallying just 138 yards and never really threatening the Cowboys offensively. He was sacked three times and was unable to get any momentum at the helm as the Birds were shut out Sunday.

The Eagles offense was obviously short-handed, but it certainly was far from resembling a Super Bowl contender.

Back during training camp, as Foles battled Matt McGloin for the back up role, many argued that it really didn't matter. It was said that if either one of the Birds' prospective became relevent to the Eagles season due to a Carson Wentz injury, the team was in trouble. Now after a 13-3 regular season the nightmare scenario has come to fruition. The evidence suggests it strongly: it doesn't matter who is at the helm in two weeks. It will be up to the defense and run game to win in the playoffs this season.