Phillies prospect watch: Top picks Mickey Moniak, Cornelius Randolph struggle early

Baseball season is underway, and just as they have been for several seasons, Phils' fans have their eyes on the farm.

While many of the top ingredients for future succeess — like Scott Kingery, J.P. Crawford, Jorge Alfaro and others have already made the leap to the big leagues — Philadelphia enters the season with one of the best farm systems in baseball.

Here's a look at how some of the more important prospects have fared during the first week and change of the minor league season.

Who's hot

Enyel De Los Santos, P, Lehigh Valley

De Los Santos may not be a household name yet, but if he pitches more like he did in his Iron Pig's debut he may become one soon. In five innings he managed the game, striking out seven and pitching around seven hits to allow a sole run to cross home plate. The hurler was traded twice by age 22, acquired this offseason for Freddy Galvis from the Padres. He was originally drafted by the Mariners in 2015.

Zach Eflin, P, Lehigh Valley

Eflin is a name Phillies fans should know. He had 22 starts at the big league level but was relegated to Triple-A this season. He's made the most so far, allowing one run in a win Saturday. He's scheduled to pitch again later this week against Louisville.

Roman Quinn, CF, Lehigh Valley

The speedy Quinn seems perpetually destined to be an "almost" big-leaguer, but has had a good start in Triple-A. He has a pair of stolen bases and a .333 batting average in the very early going and had a big game Tuesday, drawing two walks and knocking two base hits while driving in a run.

Who's not

Mickey Moniak, CF, Clearwater

The former No. 1 overall pick isn't off to a very good start with the bat, as Moniak, now 19-years-old, is hitting just .130 with three hits over his first six games. In 26 at bats he struck out eight times and has only one extra-base hit.

Cornelius Randolph, LF, Reading

Another first-rounder isn't hitting well after making a transition — this time to Double-A — as Randolph is cold to start the season in Reading. With the Fightin's, he's hitting .230 after batting .264 in Single-A ball last season. It will be interesting to see if he picks up the learning curve necessary to succeed in the Double-A level.

Franklyn Kilomé, P, Reading

Arguably the Phillies most interesting pitching prospect, Kilome made his Double-A debut Monday, giving up two homers and three runs in all over four innings. He did, however, strike out eight men and keep the Fightin's in the game, which they would win 6-5.

Dylan Cozens, RF, Lehigh Valley

The one-time minor league home run king hasn't hit one yet in four games to start the year in Triple-A, and has mustered a single hit in 11 at bats in the early going.

Tom Eshelman, P, Lehigh Valley

Once a candidate to pitch in Philadelphia, Eshelman had a rough go of it looking to try and replicate his 13-3, 2.40 ERA campaign from a year ago allowing four runs and eight hits in his first start Sunday in Allentown.