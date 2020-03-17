Police release details on shootings

The Philadelphia Police Department has released information on various shootings that occurred throughout the city.

Suspect charged in West Philly double shooting

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a West Philadelphia shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Darrel Hentz, 29, of the 500 block of South 54th Street, was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearms offenses and other crimes, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Hamilton Street early Sunday morning and found 26-year-old Henry Peterson, of Overbrook, inside a car with gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He died minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was also shot in the head. She is listed in critical condition at the hospital, according to authorities.

Hentz is being held without bail.

Man in critical condition after Logan shooting

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times early Tuesday morning on the 4800 block of Sydenham Street in Logan, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:40 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and legs, authorities said. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene on foot toward Windrim Avenue, authorities said. Investigators recovered a gun, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Northwest Detectives.

Authorities looking for South Philly murder suspects

Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video and images of two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred back in January in South Philadelphia.

The men, who arrived in a light-colored sedan, entered a take-out restaurant at 2001 W. Snyder Ave. just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, and opened fire on the victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to the head and face. He later died at Jefferson University Hospital.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. All tips will be confidential.

Suspect arrested in Kensington shooting

An arrest was made after a man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in Kensington, authorities said.

Police at around 1:30 p.m. responded to the intersection of Somerset and Jasper streets and found a 28-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to his leg. Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene but released no further information.