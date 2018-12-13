Report: Eagles QB Carson Wentz has fracture in back

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz recently had a CT scan done on his back and it revealed a fractured vertebra.

However, the good news is it will not require surgery if the Eagles allow the necessary time for the injury to heal itself. In addition to what Schefter reported, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media added that the team conducted scans throughout the season, but none of them revealed anything until now.

Wentz has reportedly been plagued by the injury for several weeks and there will be a continued evaluation to see if he should play again this season.

This latest piece of news coincided with what Rapoport initially reported on Wednesday after Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Wentz was dealing with back spasms and would miss practice.

Rapoport said that Wentz was not expected to play on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams and could be done for the season. Veteran quarterback Nick Foles, who started the first two games for the Eagles this season, will be back under center on Sunday.

Nevertheless, since we now know that Wentz has a fracture in his back. It would probably be in the Eagles' best interest to allow him to heal and get ready for next season.

As of right now, the Eagles' playoff chances are very faint as a lot of things have to go their way, including beating the Rams on Sunday. Not to mention, they would also have to string together their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Wentz, who missed all of the preseason and the first two games of the season, rehabbing from a significant knee injury last December, made his debut back in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In 11 games this season, he's completed a career-high 69.6 percent of his passes, with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But he's also been sacked 31 times, which does not help when you have an ailing back.

With all of this in mind, it should be interesting to see what the Eagles do this offseason with Wentz, who is inching closer towards a massive contract extension and the medical staff, which has been under intense scrutiny due to the number of injuries sustained by the team.