Report: Phillies ink David Robertson to a two-year deal

While the Philadelphia Phillies wait for Manny Machado's decision, they did not waste time on adding a solid veteran reliever to their bullpen for next season.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Phillies have agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with reliever David Robertson. Feinsand adds that the 33-year-old pitcher will make $10 million this upcoming season and $11 million in 2020.

