Report: Phillies ink David Robertson to a two-year deal
After missing out on Andrew Miller, the Phillies grabbed the next best reliever on the free agent market.
By Jovan Alford
Published : January 03, 2019
While the Philadelphia Phillies wait for Manny Machado's decision, they did not waste time on adding a solid veteran reliever to their bullpen for next season.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Phillies have agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with reliever David Robertson. Feinsand adds that the 33-year-old pitcher will make $10 million this upcoming season and $11 million in 2020.
More to come