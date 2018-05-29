Report: Sixers, Brett Brown reach agreement on three-year extension

The Philadelphia 76ers did not waste any time on rewarding head coach Brett Brown for the job he did this season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers and Brown reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension on Tuesday night. The Sixers have not confirmed the news as of yet.

Brown's new extension will keep him in the City of Brotherly Love through the 2021-22 season as he only had one year left on his current deal. Nevertheless, it should not come as a surprise that the Sixers are extending Brown.

He has done a great job of developing players such as Robert Covington and T.J. McConnell and never once shifted away from 'The Process.' Over his five-year coaching stint with the Sixers, Brown has gone through many trials and tribulations and a 10-win season in 2015-16.

However, he stayed the course and it paid off this season with the Sixers achieving a 52-win season and winning a playoff series.

The last time the Sixers had a 50-win season, you have to go back to when Larry Brown was on the sidelines. Earlier this month, Sixers special adviser Jerry Colangelo mentioned that he wanted to discuss a potential extension with Brown.

"I don't think it's the healthiest of situations for coaches to go into a season with one year remaining on their contracts. It impacts so many aspects of what you're doing," said Colangelo (h/t ESPN).

With Brown now comfortably in the fold for the foreseeable future, the Sixers can continue to build their program as they are about to embark on an important offseason.