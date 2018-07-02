Report: Sixers re-sign J.J. Redick to one-year deal

The Sixers did not waste any time bringing back the veteran sharpshooter.

After losing both Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova to start NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers re-signed veteran sharpshooter J.J. Redick on Monday to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that Redick's new deal is worth $12-$13 million. Redick along with any other free agents, who have agreed to contracts, must wait until later this week to officially sign them.

It made a lot of sense for the Sixers to bring back Redick as he gave them something they desperately lacked over the years, which was a consistent three-pointer shooter.

This past season, the 34-year old veteran averaged a career-high 17.1 points and shot 42 percent from three-point range on 6.6 attempts per game.

Furthermore, this will be the second consecutive season that Redick will be playing on a one-year deal.

Last offseason, one of the Sixers' main goals to add valuable veterans to their young core. More specifically, they needed a veteran shooter. The Sixers obviously followed through with that plan and inked Redick to a one-year deal worth $23 million.

At the time of the reported signing, many people were shocked to see Redick not take a short-term deal and the Sixers offer that much.

However, just like this offseason, the Sixers had the cap space to spend and figured why not overpay for something that you needed.

The gamble paid off for Philadelphia as Redick not only made an impact in the regular season but also in the playoffs. In the postseason, the former Duke product averaged a career-best 18.2 points and shot 44.4 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three-point range.

Redick was one of the more consistent players for the Sixers in the playoffs and was a big help in the first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat.

In that series alone, he scored over 20 points three times and shot 50 percent or better from distance twice.

Heading into next season, Philadelphia is hoping that Redick can replicate his performance from this past season. As free agency continues, the Sixers must add another shooter to go with Redick to replace the production of Ilyasova and Belinelli.