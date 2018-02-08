Sixers did not want to trade Dario Saric at NBA Trade Deadline

The Sixers were not willing to part with Dario Saric in a potential deal for Tyreke Evans on Thursday. Getty Images

There were multiple big moves made across the NBA on trade deadline day but the Sixers did not join in on the fun – standing pat with their current group.

There is a good chance the Sixers will add a player in the buyout market, however, as there will likely be multiple rotation players available.

Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans was one player the Sixers were said to have had their eyes on, but Memphis’ asking price was too steep for Bryan Colangelo in the end.

“The Philadelphia 76ers continue to make a strong push for Tyreke Evans and remain in discussions with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to league sources,” USA Today’s Alex Kennedy tweeted Thursday. “At one point, Memphis asked for Dario Saric, but Philly wasn’t interested in giving up the 23-year-old.”

The biggest swap in the league Thursday was between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers as the Cavs shipped out point guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Channing Frye in exchange for Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance.

Cleveland clearly was not happy with what it had seen from Thomas, as the team went in a funk upon his return from injury in early January. Clarkson and Nance give the Cavs a much-needed jolt of youthful energy. Along those same lines, the Cavs shipped out 36-year-old Dwyane Wade Thursday as well – sending him back to Miami. Wade had been hoping to close out his NBA career with the Heat, and now the three-time NBA champ will get his wish.