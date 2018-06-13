Sixers exercise team options on T.J. McConnell, Richaun Holmes

McConnell, Holmes get their fourth-years options picked up by the Sixers.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Wednesday that they exercised team options on point guard T.J. McConnell and forward Richaun Holmes.

Both players are now under contract for the 2018-19 season and set to make a $1.6 million non-guaranteed salary. However, they could become unrestricted free agents next offseason, if not signed to an extension.

It does not come as a surprise to see the Sixers pick up both players’ fourth-year options. They both played an integral role in helping the team win basketball games over the years and ultimately making the NBA playoffs this season.

Last month, former Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo told reporters that the Sixers intended to pick up McConnell’s team option for next season.

The fiery, gritty point guard had another solid season for the Sixers, averaging 6.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game.

Unlike the 2016-17 season, where he started in 51 games, McConnell became the primary backup to Ben Simmons this season. The former Arizona Wildcat flourished in the role and became a weapon in the playoffs.

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, McConnell was inserted into the starting lineup and led the Sixers to a victory. In that game, he scored 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, to go along with eight rebounds, and five assists.

McConnell signed a multi-year deal with the Sixers back in September 2015, after latching on with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Holmes, on the other hand, has been a solid backup in the frontcourt for the Sixers. In a limited role this season, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.

However, the former Bowling Green product had a breakout 2016-17 season, where he started in 17 games.

Holmes averaged a career-high 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game.

The Sixers drafted Holmes in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft, thanks to the trade of K.J. McDaniels to the Houston Rockets for Isaiah Canaan and a draft pick.