Sixers GM rumors: R.C. Buford, David Griffin, Kiki VanDeWeghe

While all the attention is on Kawhi Leonard, Philly is interested in a key member of the Spurs' front office.

It's been a little bit over a month since former Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo re-signed from his post because of multiple Twitter burner accounts that were owned and operated by his wife.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown immediately took over for Colangelo overseeing the team's basketball operations on an interim basis.

Brown along with the rest of the Sixers' front office brass made three selections in the 2018 NBA draft and had a sit down meeting with representatives of LeBron James to begin free agency.

Then there are also the Kawhi Leonard trade talks that the Sixers are trying to navigate through too.

While things look to be running smoothly with Brown leading the organization's basketball operations, the Sixers could use a new general manager sooner than later.

According to a report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford has been mentioned as a possible target for the Sixers. He also added that sources told him Buford has been reluctant to leave the Spurs.

Furthermore, Pompey included that former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin was once a leading candidate for the position and NBA Sr. executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe has also expressed interest.

It does not come as a surprise to see the Sixers targeting Buford due to Brett Brown's ties to the San Antonio Spurs.

Earlier in the offseason, Brown added Monty Williams to his coaching staff, who spent a couple of years in the Spurs' front office as their vice president of basketball operations.

If the Sixers can bring aboard Buford it would be a slam dunk hire. Buford was named San Antonio's general manager in 2002 and is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year Award winner.

He may also be able to help bring in Leonard, but that's long-range thinking.

Ultimately, the Sixers ownership group will be taking their time when it comes to finding a new general. Now, whether its Buford, Griffin, VanDeWeghe, or someone else remains to be seen.

Whoever they chose, that person will have a great opportunity to cultivate the young talent the Sixers have and turn it into a championship contending team.