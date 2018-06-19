Sixers NBA Draft: A look back at class of 2016

The Sixers hit the lottery with the selection of Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons was worth the number one overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. (Photo: Getty Images)

Over the last few weeks at the Philadelphia Metro, we’ve reviewed the Philadelphia 76ers' draft classes from the last five years. With the 2018 NBA Draft less than 48 hours away, it is a good time to check out the best and worst picks from the Sixers.

To begin this series, we looked at the 2014 draft class, which produced Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, and then followed it up with the 2015 draft class.

Now we will look at the 2016 draft class where the Sixers finally hit the jackpot and captured the first overall pick.

1. Ben Simmons (Rd. 1, Pick 1) - After losing 72 games in the 2015-16 season, the Sixers got lucky in the 2016 NBA Draft Lottery and were awarded the first overall pick. It was the first time since the 1996 NBA Draft when the Sixers selected Allen Iverson with the number one overall pick that they had the top spot in the draft.

Just like with Iverson, the Sixers drafted a potential generational talent in Ben Simmons with the first pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons was viewed as the final piece to the “The Process” puzzle.

However, Simmons missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury that he suffered in training camp. Once again, Sixers fans would have to wait to see another top pick take the court.

Fast forward to this season and Simmons’ delayed rookie season was worth the wait. He showed flashes of brilliance and nearly averaged a triple-double with 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds.

The 6-foot-10 point guard put the rest of the NBA on notice that he will be a force to be reckoned with over the next decade.

2. Timothe Luwawu-Caborrot (Rd. 1, Pick 24) - Later in the draft, the Sixers went the international route and selected Timothe Luwawu-Caborrot out of France.

Leading up to the draft, many Sixers fans were excited about Luwawu’s 3-and-D potential and his role on the team. However, that has not come to fruition yet as Luwawu finds himself riding the pine.

In 52 games this season, he averaged 5.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.

3. Furkan Korkmaz (Rd. 1, Pick 26) - With their last pick of the draft, the Sixers stayed the international route and drafted Dario Saric’s teammate from Anadolu Efes, Furkan Korkmaz.

Unlike Luwawu-Caborrot, Korkmaz stayed an extra season overseas, before coming over to the NBA last summer. This season, the 20-year-old rookie spent time with both the Sixers and their G-League affiliate.