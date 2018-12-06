Sixers NBA rumors: Arron Afflalo, Brandon Rush, Haywood Highsmith

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers held a free-agent workout this week with veterans Arron Afflalo, Brandon Rush, Sean Kilpatrick, and Delaware Blue Coats guard Haywood Highsmith.

It does not come as a surprise to see Philly holding a workout as they have an open roster spot and could use a shooter. But according to EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer, a team source said that the Sixers will not be signing anyone from this week's workout.

Out of all the players that Philadelphia worked out, Highsmith seems like a possible candidate to join the big league club since he is already ibn their system. The 6-foot-7, Division II standout from Wheeling-Jesuit University was actually apart of the Sixers' minicamp roster back in July.

Even though he did not make the final summer league roster, Highsmith tried out for Delaware at one of their local tryouts and made the team.

This season with the Blue Coats, he is averaging 13.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 32.7 minutes per game. Highsmith is also shooting 39.8 percent from the field, but a ridiculous 39.6 percent from three-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.

Afflalo, who is an 11-year NBA veteran, spent last season with the Orlando Magic and averaged a disappointing 3.4 points per game. He is a career 38.6 percent three-point shooter with his best season happening in 2013-14 with the Magic.

During that particular season, he shot a career-high 42.7 percent from three-point range on 4.1 attempts per game.

Rush, however, has not played in the NBA since 2016-17, which was with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 33-year-old forward averaged 4.2 points and shot 38.6 percent from three-point range on 2.4 attempts per game in the Twin Cities.

Finally, Kilpatrick, who is 28-years-old, has played with a bunch of NBA teams over his short NBA career. The 6-foot-4 guard spent last season with four different teams (Nets, Bucks, Clippers, Bulls) and shot 31.9 percent from three-point range.