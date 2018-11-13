Sixers NBA trade rumors: Jeff Green, Kelly Oubre, Markieff Morris

After pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves last weekend to acquire superstar guard Jimmy Bulter and second-year big man Justin Patton, the Sixers might not be done wheeling and dealing.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Sixers are among several teams “keeping a close eye on” Jeff Green, Kelly Oubre, and Markieff Morris of the Washington Wizards. This season, the Wizards have struggled mightily with a record 3-9 and look like a team that might need to press the reset button.

If Washington does decide to do that, then one or more of these players could be of specific value to a contending team. In regards to the Sixers, they could use any of those players to help bolster a frontcourt that is looking fairly thin with the subtractions of Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

On Tuesday, Sixers general manager Elton Brand was asked about what the organization will do with their final open roster spot.

"Despite what’s been reported we are going to take our time and evaluate the landscape," he said.

"We feel that we can actually add an important piece with that roster spot, so we’re not going to rush. But we think we can use that to do some real damage and help our team."

If we take what Brand said with a grain of salt, then we can more than likely eliminate the Carmelo Anthony to Philly rumors. But if the Sixers wanted to make a trade with the Wizards for Green hypothetically, it could definitely happen.

This season, the 32-year-old Green is playing the best out of the trio of role players mentioned in the trade rumors. He is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game off the bench.

The 6-foot-9 forward is also shooting 51 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range on 2.8 attempts per game. In the offseason, Green signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Washington, which would not be an issue for the Sixers to pick up.

One would think that the Sixers could trade a second-round pick for the services of Green and add him to their pool of forwards.

Nevertheless, we are still months away from the NBA trade deadline and many things can happen in between that time. However, when the right trade appears as it did with Jimmy Butler, do not expect the Sixers to be idle.