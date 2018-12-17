Sixers NBA trade rumors: Latest on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Since the Sixers acquired two-way star guard Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal last month, it has given them a boost in wins and another legitimate playmaker on the perimeter. But at the same time, they are lacking consistent shooting and production off of the bench.

The Sixers are currently leaning on the likes of Landry Shamet, T.J. McConnell, Furkan Korkmaz, and Mike Muscala to provide some type of offense. But to no avail, it has not worked out for them.

Without having consistent scoring off the bench, it puts a lot of strain on the starters to play extra minutes and get out to a large lead.

With that being known, the Sixers have been mentioned in a few trade rumors involving Carmelo Anthony, Kyle Korver, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

While Korver was traded to the Utah Jazz recently, Caldwell-Pope is still a viable fit for many teams that are looking for a shooter. Last week, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported that the 76ers were considered a possible landing spot for the veteran guard.

However, this was around the time that the Lakers and Phoenix Suns were working on a potential three-team deal involving veteran wing player Trevor Ariza.

Ariza ultimately ended up being traded to the Washington Wizards over the weekend, while Caldwell-Pope is still on the Lakers' bench. That being said, there is still a chance he could be moved, but it won't be to the Sixers.



Kevin O' Connor of The Ringer wrote on Monday that the Lakers are unwilling to take on any future salary when it comes to a potential deal for Caldwell-Pope, which complicates things for the Sixers. O'Connor initially reported last month that Philadelphia was interested in the 25-year-old guard.

It does not come as a surprise to see the Lakers not willing to take on any long-term salary as they have big plans next summer. Los Angeles wants to sign a big-time free-agent to go along with LeBron James and their young core.

The Sixers, however, really do not have anything of value to offer to Los Angeles. The only tradeable piece that they had left was Jerryd Bayless, but he was used in the blockbuster trade for Butler.

This season in limited action, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.2 points per game, while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range on 4.2 attempts per game.