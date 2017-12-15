Home
 
Source: Mike Sorber leaving Union for LAFC

Philly's top assistant is off to the newest club in MLS.
By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : December 15, 2017
Mike Sorber is on his way to LAFC, sources tell Metro. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Union are set to lose out on one of their top assistant coaches while expansion club Los Angeles FC will be adding a member to their staff with a deep knowledge of MLS.

 

Mike Sorber is leaving the Union sources tell Metro. With the organization since 2014, Sorber was the top assistant under former head coach John Hackworth and now current head coach Jim Curtin.

He is known for being a strong technical mind.

The move makes a certain amount of sense for Sorber given that he played his final season in 2000 with the Chicago Fire, who at the time were coached by Bob Bradley. Earlier this year, Bradley was named the first head coach of LAFC.

 

Sorber made 67 appearances for the United States national team including starring in the 1994 World Cup. He played three seasons for the MetroStars. Prior to signing with MLS in 1996, he played a couple of seasons in Mexico for UNAM.

 
