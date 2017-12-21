Time to hand out Christmas gifts to Flyers players

After turning around their season, the Flyers deserve a few gifts. Here's what we want to give each player.

In the spirit of the holidays, we are excited to share our third annual Flyers gift-giving event. We got our list, checked it twice and now are ready to have fun and hand out presents unique to each player.

Sean Couturier – First half MVP award

16 goals (team leader and career high). 15 assists. Plus-13 (second on team). Enough said.

Valtteri Filppula – Consistency.

Disappears for long stretches of the year.

Travis Konecny – Target practice

Could double shot total (64) and increase number of goals (4) if put more pucks on net.

Claude Giroux – Comeback Player of the Years

After three straight seasons of declining point totals and bottoming out last year with 58 points, captain is on pace for 94 points.

Jordan Weal – Visit from Ghost of Christmas Past

Remember the end of last year when he scored eight goals in the final 23 games?

Scott Laughton – Visit from Ghost of Christmas Present

Needs to prove this year he can develop into top nine forward.

Nolan Patrick – Visit from Ghost of Christmas Future

Has displayed flashes of brilliance, but needs to see full potential to reach it.

Jori Lehtera – Trade or buyout

Acquired from the Blues in the Brayden Schenn trade, the forward is not a fit.

Taylor Leier – Protein shakes

At 5-10, 174 pounds, rookie needs to bulk up to complement lightning speed.

Michael Raffl – Elf on the Shelf

Just because.

Wayne Simmonds – A hot streak

Is due for one of his month-long stretches that carry the team.

Jakub Voracek – Facial hair

We prefer the scraggly gingered face to the clean-shaven one for the NHL’s assist leader.

Dale Weise – Lifetime supply of Christmas cards to send to Ron Hextall

GM signed the underperforming forward to $9.4 million, four-year deal.

Shayne Gostisbehere – All-Star selection

Has bounced back nicely from sophomore slump to lead NHL defensemen in power play points.

Radko Gudas – Copy of the movie “Anger Management” starring Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson

Does this really need an explanation?

Robert Hagg – First half Barry Ashbee Award for team’s best defenseman

One goal. Four assists. Plus 14. 117 hits (ranks second in NHL). 47 blocks (second on team). Rookie is biggest surprise of the year.

Andrew MacDonald – Respect

Hardly an all-star, but tenured D-man brings stability and leadership to a young unit.

Ivan Provorov – A plush recliner

His 25-minute per game average ranks 14th in NHL. Deserves to put his feet up.

Travis Sanheim – Goals.

Offensive-minded rookie blueliner is poised to have a breakout second half.

Brian Elliott – The No. 1 job.

Originally signed to platoon, the goalie could eclipse career high of 48 starts in 2009-10.

Michal Neuvirth – Health.

With little NHL-ready depth between the pipes on the Phantoms, the backup must provide relief for Elliott if the team plans on making the playoffs.