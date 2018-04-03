Villanova fans riot, climb poles, tear down signs, set fires after winning title

What was it like on campus when Villanova won Monday night?

After watching their Wildcats down Michigan 79-62 Monday night, Villanova fans poured into the streets of their campus, beginning their second party on Lancaster Avenue in three years.

And in the not so proud tradition set by Eagles fans three months earlier, students climbed light poles, stole street signs and set fires. They set off firecrarkers, threw shoes and bottles at climbers and chanted in the streets all while assembled police officers — some on horseback — stood and watched.

Welcome to Philly.

"Philadelphia is such a proud city," sophomore Ryan Disdier said. "To have such success — two world champions in three months? It's a reminder to the rest of the world that Philly doesn't sleep."

At least in Radnor, there was no sleep Monday night.

With a DJ on campus, it was clear many at Nova wanted the celebration to stay tame and off main streets.

Partying like crazy on campus. One student "Philly never sleeps!" pic.twitter.com/hD0KCIIufr — Evan Macy (@evan_macy) April 3, 2018

But obviouslty that didn't happen.

"What crisco?" Said that nova kid, probably. Chaos on Lancaster Ave. #Villanova pic.twitter.com/gs0yda4T0k — Evan Macy (@evan_macy) April 3, 2018

That will make a perfect addition to the dorm room... #Villanova pic.twitter.com/y9DYF1nuz1 — Evan Macy (@evan_macy) April 3, 2018

Some interesting souvenirs were snatched from the corner of Lancaster and Ithan.

#Villanova fans don't mess around. Left turn MUST turn left... pic.twitter.com/DnT0PrJxm2 — Evan Macy (@evan_macy) April 3, 2018

And disaster was thankfully averted.

Okay if this isn't the most Philly thing ever, I don't know what is.... #Villanova pic.twitter.com/w3ZubjAEb3 — Evan Macy (@evan_macy) April 3, 2018

The party will continue all week, as a parade will be held in Center City — likely on Friday. The official plan will be released Thursday. In 2016, after the Wildcats' last title, a march down Market Street to City Hall drew over 60,000 fans. Villanova's underclassman student body is just under 6,500 students.