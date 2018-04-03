Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

Villanova fans riot, climb poles, tear down signs, set fires after winning title

What was it like on campus when Villanova won Monday night?
By
Evan Macy
 Published : April 03, 2018 | Updated : April 03, 2018

After watching their Wildcats down Michigan 79-62 Monday night, Villanova fans poured into the streets of their campus, beginning their second party on Lancaster Avenue in three years.

And in the not so proud tradition set by Eagles fans three months earlier, students climbed light poles, stole street signs and set fires. They set off firecrarkers, threw shoes and bottles at climbers and chanted in the streets all while assembled police officers — some on horseback — stood and watched.

Welcome to Philly.

"Philadelphia is such a proud city," sophomore Ryan Disdier said. "To have such success — two world champions in three months? It's a reminder to the rest of the world that Philly doesn't sleep."

RelatedArticles
Donte's Inferno: DiVincenzo stars as Villanova seizes third National Championship04/02/18

At least in Radnor, there was no sleep Monday night.

With a DJ on campus, it was clear many at Nova wanted the celebration to stay tame and off main streets.

But obviouslty that didn't happen.

Some interesting souvenirs were snatched from the corner of Lancaster and Ithan.

And disaster was thankfully averted.

The party will continue all week, as a parade will be held in Center City — likely on Friday. The official plan will be released Thursday. In 2016, after the Wildcats' last title, a march down Market Street to City Hall drew over 60,000 fans. Villanova's underclassman student body is just under 6,500 students.

 
Tags:SportsNCAAMarch MadnessVillanovavillanova basketballPhillyPhiladelphia
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending