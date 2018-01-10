A way-too early Eagles 7-round 2018 NFL mock draft

Imagine Carson Wentz is healthy. Then, imagine what the Eagles need to improve on next year.

Compared to most other NFL teams, there are few weaknesses on the Eagles roster — even with mindfulness of a few impending departing players.

So what will Howie Roseman do in the 2018 NFL draft? Well the first pick is important. If for no other reason than the Birds have no second or third rounders. Making a trade back could make sense, but there will be plenty of time for that after the season ends in February.

For now, under the assumption that the Eagles will keep and use all of their current draft picks, here is a way-too-early prediction of what they'll do with their six picks:

Round 1, Pick 31

Mason Cole, C/G, Michigan

Cole has size and versatility, two things the Eagles covet. At 6-foot-5, he may need to add some muscle to his 305 pound frame but would be a good fit in Philly. If Jason Peters calls it a career, Philly will need to do some rechuffling for the future at offensive line. With few tackles on the board near the Eagles pick, taking the best interior lineman in the draft is a smart move, as Jason Kelce also reaches into his 30s.

Round 4, Pick 31

Azeem Victor, LB, Wasington

The Eagles are thin at linebacker, though Mychal Kendricks and Nigel Bradham did step up after Jordan Hicks got hurt. Taking Victor has risks, as the fifth year senior did miss a year with a leg injury and had minor legal issues. But he is huge, at 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds and could play both inside or outside linebacker.

Round 4, Pick 32

Sam Jones, T, Arizona State

A redshirt junior, Jones announced he was going pro earlier this week after starting all 13 games for the Sun Devils last season. He could project as the best tackle on the board when the Eagles pick in the fourth round, and as mentoned earlier offensiver line is a need.

Round 5, Pick 19

Darren Carrington II, WR, Utah

Carrington has NFL petagree as his dad played in the league as a defensive back. Like Victor, Carrington too had an arrest and charges dropped, but he is a solid mid-level wideout and accumulated 980 yards and six touchdowns for the Utes on 70 receptions in 2017. Philly is expected to cut Torrey Smith to free agency creating a roster need at WR.

Round 5, Pick 31

Justin Jones, DL, North Carolina State

Jones is a run stuffer with lots of potential but on the smaller side at 6-foot-2. The Eagles don't have a huge need at defensive line as far as starters go but adding depth to their rotation could be important in the draft.

Round 6, Pick 31

Marquis Haynes, DE, Mississippi

He is among the best pass rushers in the SEC and has tied for the all-time lead in sacks in the conference with former Tennessee star and last year's Eagles pick Derek Barnett (32). He also has 47.5 tackles for loss.