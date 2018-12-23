What should each Flyers player expect under their Christmas tree this year?

In the past three weeks, the Philadelphia Flyers have fired their general manager, assistant GM, head coach, and an assistant head coach.

It has not exactly been a merry time of the year, eh? However, the Metro is here to offer some cheer. Let’s take a step back from all of the serious issues surrounding the team and don our Santa suit.

It’s our fourth annual Christmas gift-giving edition as we hand out a present to each Flyers player.

Claude Giroux – First-half MVP

While the team has underperformed, the captain is rolling along on another 100-point pace.

Travis Konecny – An inflatable bounce house

The snake-bitten winger needs some good bounces to go his way.

Sean Couturier – His first all-star nod

Since getting off to a slow start while recovering from a knee injury, last year’s Selke finalist is resembling his old form.

Scott Laughton – Unsung Hero award

The consistent and versatile two-way forward is a top penalty killer who can play on different lines, at center or wing and is on pace to score a career-high 18 goals.

Jori Lehtera – A race against Gritty

The cumbersome skater can finally put to rest he is faster than the team’s mascot.

Oscar Lindblom – A visit from the Ghost of Christmas Future

The rookie’s progress has stalled and he needs to see his potential – a 20-goal scorer.

Nolan Patrick – An alarm clock

After a drop to the fourth line, he needs a wake-up call.

Wayne Simmonds – A trade

If the team is not going to re-sign the 30-goal scorer, which is unlikely, it needs to unload him for prospects and/or a veteran defenseman.

Jake Voracek – His own blog

Although slumping this season, the forward often tells it like it is – and colorfully, too.

James van Riemsdyk – 20 goals

Expect the prized offseason free agent (for $35 million), who is returning to form after missing six weeks with a knee injury, to go on a hot streak.

Jordan Weal – A visit from the Ghost of Christmas Present

With an expiring contract, it is now or never to prove he deserves another deal.

Dale Weise – Most Underrated Player award

Can’t believe we just wrote that, but it’s true. The veteran is having his best year (four goals, five assists) since signing as a free agent three years ago.

Shayne Gostisbehere & Ivan Provorov – A visit from Ghost of Christmas Past

The disappointing defensemen need to see what they did, and how they did it, during last year’s breakout seasons.

Radko Gudas – An Incredible Hulk figurine

The team’s most consistent defenseman – can’t believe we wrote that - needs a constant reminder standing in his locker stall to keep his temper and discipline in check.

Robert Hagg – A tackling sled

After finishing last year as one of the top hitters in the league, the Flyers need him to bring more physicality.

Andrew MacDonald – An elf on a shelf

Just because.

Travis Sanheim – More ice time

The smooth-skating rookie looks ready to bust out.

Brian Elliott – Health

Need we say more?

Carter Hart – XXXXXL shoulder pads

The fanbase is hoping the 20-year-old goalie can one day carry the team to a Stanley Cup championship.

Chuck Fletcher – Joel Quenneville

Whether next month or this summer, he’s the best candidate as head coach.