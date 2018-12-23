What should each Flyers player expect under their Christmas tree this year?
It has not been a merry time for the Flyers in December, but that can change with some gifts.
By Eric Goldstein
Published : December 23, 2018
In the past three weeks, the Philadelphia Flyers have fired their general manager, assistant GM, head coach, and an assistant head coach.
It has not exactly been a merry time of the year, eh? However, the Metro is here to offer some cheer. Let’s take a step back from all of the serious issues surrounding the team and don our Santa suit.
It’s our fourth annual Christmas gift-giving edition as we hand out a present to each Flyers player.
Claude Giroux – First-half MVP
While the team has underperformed, the captain is rolling along on another 100-point pace.
Travis Konecny – An inflatable bounce house
The snake-bitten winger needs some good bounces to go his way.
Sean Couturier – His first all-star nod
Since getting off to a slow start while recovering from a knee injury, last year’s Selke finalist is resembling his old form.
Scott Laughton – Unsung Hero award
The consistent and versatile two-way forward is a top penalty killer who can play on different lines, at center or wing and is on pace to score a career-high 18 goals.
Jori Lehtera – A race against Gritty
The cumbersome skater can finally put to rest he is faster than the team’s mascot.
Oscar Lindblom – A visit from the Ghost of Christmas Future
The rookie’s progress has stalled and he needs to see his potential – a 20-goal scorer.
Nolan Patrick – An alarm clock
After a drop to the fourth line, he needs a wake-up call.
Wayne Simmonds – A trade
If the team is not going to re-sign the 30-goal scorer, which is unlikely, it needs to unload him for prospects and/or a veteran defenseman.
Jake Voracek – His own blog
Although slumping this season, the forward often tells it like it is – and colorfully, too.
James van Riemsdyk – 20 goals
Expect the prized offseason free agent (for $35 million), who is returning to form after missing six weeks with a knee injury, to go on a hot streak.
Jordan Weal – A visit from the Ghost of Christmas Present
With an expiring contract, it is now or never to prove he deserves another deal.
Dale Weise – Most Underrated Player award
Can’t believe we just wrote that, but it’s true. The veteran is having his best year (four goals, five assists) since signing as a free agent three years ago.
Shayne Gostisbehere & Ivan Provorov – A visit from Ghost of Christmas Past
The disappointing defensemen need to see what they did, and how they did it, during last year’s breakout seasons.
Radko Gudas – An Incredible Hulk figurine
The team’s most consistent defenseman – can’t believe we wrote that - needs a constant reminder standing in his locker stall to keep his temper and discipline in check.
Robert Hagg – A tackling sled
After finishing last year as one of the top hitters in the league, the Flyers need him to bring more physicality.
Andrew MacDonald – An elf on a shelf
Just because.
Travis Sanheim – More ice time
The smooth-skating rookie looks ready to bust out.
Brian Elliott – Health
Need we say more?
Carter Hart – XXXXXL shoulder pads
The fanbase is hoping the 20-year-old goalie can one day carry the team to a Stanley Cup championship.
Chuck Fletcher – Joel Quenneville
Whether next month or this summer, he’s the best candidate as head coach.