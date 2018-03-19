When will Eagles QB Carson Wentz return? (New video)

Carson Wentz tore his ACL (and LCL) in December. In January he was seen in crutches on the sidelines at Eagles games and in February he was walking with a cane.

Now, four months out from surgery, he is walking fine and wearing a brace on his knee. And, for those who follow him on Instagram, good news came Monday when the QB posted video if him tossing passes (and putting what looks like a considerable amout of weight on his leg) at the Eagles' practice facility.

Wentz' timetable to return, on the shorter end, was nine months — which is mid August. The Eagles will open their season in Mid-September. So the best case scenario has Wentz able to fully practice during the final weeks of training camp.

"I’m aiming for Week 1," Wentz told reporters back in February. "The rehab schedule doesn't change a whole lot. I'm feeling very confident with it. I 100 percent believe I'll be back better than ever, stronger than ever, with no looking back."

The issue many worry about is whether he will have trust in his knees, and be the same agile quarterback who led the NFL with 33 touchdowns (a franchise record) when he went down in Los Angeles.

Which brings us to Nick Foles. With the quarterback landscape more or less in full shape after a fury of free agent trades and signings, there is no obvious suitor to trade for the Super Bowl MVP.

But that's okay. The Birds need to have their insurance plan over the summer. And if there is a last minute injury coinciding with a healthy returning Wentz, Foles could be moved in August or September. But he likely won't be traded before training camp starts.

As for Wentz? The video is a promising sign. Expect to see more as he works toward a healthy return.