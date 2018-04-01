When will Joel Embiid play again? Latest injury news, update

Sixers' star center Joel Embiid is not optimistic. At least on Twitter.

THIS IS BRUTAL.... I’m literally trying to take my mind off this pain but Kansas is not helping #RockChalk — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Sitting here high and watching the game like pic.twitter.com/aTeHLdDaq9 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Watching his beloved Jayhawks get blown out by Villanova in the Final Four certainly did Embiid no favors, as he awaits his repaired orbital bone to heal so he can return to the Sixers. Then again, he also was likely hopped up on painkillers. As he tried to get with Rhianna (his celebrity crush) again.

Babe are you single or nah? @rihanna — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Embiid should be able to step on a basketball court again relatively soon — medical reports from ESPN and other outlets say he could play again in as few as two weeks with a facemask on. He hurt his head against the Knicks last week, as a freak collision with Markelle Fultz sent him to the hospital. But the range of recovery times for his injury — a fractured orbital bone — ranges from a few days to a few weeks. He also has that concussion to deal with.

The Sixers said Saturday: Earlier today, Joel Embiid underwent successful surgery to address a fractured orbital bone in his left eye as a result of a collision in Wednesday night’s game against New York. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jurij R. Bilyk, an orbital/oculoplastics surgeon from Wills Eye Hospital, and Dr. Howard Krein, a plastic/reconstructive head and neck surgeon from Jefferson University Hospital. There is currently no timetable for Joel’s recovery, and Joel will return to play when it is safe and medically advisable. Joel will have a post-operative examination in approximately 5-7 days, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

In about a week Sixers fans will get a better sense of when the All-Star will return. By that time, Philly will have a much better sense of where they will finish in the standings — currently, they are in a fight with the Cavs for the No. 3 seed in the East. Cleveland will get to face the Sixers Friday with Embiid still sidelined, perhaps the last meaningful game of the regular season.

Philly will have two games — against the Hawks and Bucks — in more than a week's time before the season wraps up. They will start the playoffs on either April 14 or 15. It is very possible Embiid is able to return for the postseason.