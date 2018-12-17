Will Nick Foles start vs. Texans in Week 16?

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that Nick Foles will be the starting quarterback this coming Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Foles stepped in for third-year quarterback Carson Wentz, who is reportedly dealing with a fractured vertebra. Pederson said at his day-after press conference that Wentz will not be placed on injured reserve, despite needing three months to recover from the fracture.

Against Los Angeles, Foles looked solid and picked up where he left off when he started in the team's first two games. The 29-year-old quarterback completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 270 yards and an interception.

However, outside of the second-half turnover, Foles did a great job spreading the ball around on the field, which led to a big game for veteran wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Jeffery had eight receptions on eight targets for 160 yards.

Furthermore, with the victory on Sunday night, it keeps the Eagles faint playoff hopes alive. As of right now, they have a record of 7-7 and still has a small chance to win the NFC East.

But for that scenario to come to fruition, the Eagles would have to hope for the Dallas Cowboys to lose their next two games, while they win out.

With that being said, Philadelphia has a better chance at the last wild-card spot. All the Eagles have to do is win their next two games and hope for the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings to lose one more time in these final weeks.

Nevertheless, the last two weeks should be interesting for Foles and the defending Super Bowl champs. If he can somehow get this team into the playoffs with a little bit of help, it would be a Christmas miracle.