New Pistons coach: Isiah Thomas Bill Laimbeer now in mix?

Detroit is still searching for its next leader

The Detroit Pistons seem hell-bent in filling their vacant head coaching position as soon as possible.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey discussed the position with Detroit owner Tom Gores on Tuesday, which was followed by Michigan basketball coach John Beilein announcing that he's pulling out of the runningfor the Pistons gig.

Dwane Casey met with Detroit owner Tom Gores on Tuesday, league sources tell ESPN --- and now, Michigan's John Beilein has pulled out of Pistons search. Beilein had talked separately with Gores and Detroit management in process, league sources said. https://t.co/xORqCFIn5Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2018

Casey led the Raptors to an Eastern Conference-best 59-23 record this past season, but Toronto was swept in the semifinals of the playoffs by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading to his firing.

If the Pistons don't hire Casey, one has to think who the franchise will turn to next.

The Pistons reportedly met with former Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kiddthis past weekend and there were reports about the franchise also interviewing Juwan Howard and Kenny Smith.

If Detroit passes on all of those options, perhaps they should consider a couple of familiar faces: former Pistons Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer.

After the Pistons parted ways with Stan Van Gundy last month, Charles Barkley implored the organization to consider hiring Zeke as their president of basketball operations, which was a spot also held down by Van Gundy.

"I've never said this on TV because it's not my job to say people should get hired or fired," Barkley said on a May episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA. "But I would like ... the Pistons (to) consider bringing in Isiah Thomas as their president of basketball operations."

Barkley’s TNT colleagues, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, agreed, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Laimbeer, on the other hand, has never coached in the NBA, but has guided the Detroit Shock to three WNBA titles. He’s currently the coach of the league’s Las Vegas Aces.

Imagine former “Bad Boys” Pistons’ teammates Thomas as Detroit’s president of basketball operations and Laimbeer as the team’s coach.

Who would you like to see as the next coach of the Pistons?