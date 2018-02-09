Shirtless Pita Taufatofua returns to Olympics oiled up and ready to go

The freezing weather does not stop Pita from representing his country.

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the country flag during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga poses for a portrait during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the national flag during the opening ceremony.

The 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off today and the shirtless Tongan flag bearer who wowed the world at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio makes his return.

Pita Taufatofua, the famous Tongan flag bearer and Olympic athlete represented his country Tonga during the 2018 Winter Games the same way he did in 2016: shirtless and oiled.

As soon as video footage and photos of the 2019 Winter Games in PyeongChang emerged, people quickly took notice of Tonga’s entrance. Taufatofua, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds, proudly carried his country’s flag shirtless and only wearing a traditional Tongan dress and what appeared to be sandals in the freezing-cold weather.

Pita Taufatofua turned up topless and oiled as a flag bearer again! But this time in freezing cold! That is commitment to his brand. — Shreyas (@shreyas_k_reddy) February 9, 2018

Shoma Uno and Pita Taufatofua, you've already won the gold medal to (gestures dramatically) my heart — loudlysilent (@loudlysilent) February 9, 2018

I've just seen that Tonga shirtless guy is back! Pita Taufatofua participated in Summer Olympics in Taekwondo and now he's back on Olympics, winter ones this time in cross-country haha LEGEND — Monika Kołodziejczyk (@Monika_015) February 9, 2018

According to Taufatofua, the weather did not faze him one bit.

"I won't freeze. I am from Tonga. We sailed across the Pacific. This is nothing," he said to the Olympic news service. "It's a little bit warmer being in Rio than in here ... but anytime you get to represent your country is a good time,” he added.

Pita Taufatofua posted a photo of himself carrying his country’s flag at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony to his Instagram account showing how proud he is of his country.

“This is for anyone that ever had a dream....#andWasTold ‘you can’t’

#YouCan”

Who is Pita Taufatofua?

Pita Taufatofua is a 34-year-old Olympic athlete from Brisbane, Australia. He competed in taekwondo during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. He became popular during the opening ceremony of the Rio Games when he carried his countries flag into Maracanã Stadium shirtless. During the 2018 Winter Games, Taufatofua will compete in cross-country skiing.