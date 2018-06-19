Portugal Morrocco free live stream World Cup soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly made his case for being the best soccer player in the World Cup last week, beginning the tournament with a hat trick to force his Portugal team into a 3-3 draw with Spain. Now, the electric forward will look to further cement his flag as the most dominating footballer in the world, when Portugal faces Morocco on Wednesday (June 20) at 8:00 a.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.

From there, Portugal will close out its 2018 World Cup Group competition in Russia against Iran on Monday (June 25) at 2:00 p.m. EST. You can live stream Portugal and Spain for free at Fubo TV at this link.

The largest global sports stage awaits to see what Ronaldo has in store for an encore after he scored three goals, punctuated by a picturesque 88th-minute free kick to force the tie against Spain last Friday.

How Morocco, and subsequently Iran, deals with the 33-year-old superstar remains to be seen, as this 2018 World Cup has at least started with the feeling that Ronaldo could make this his tournament and overachieve with Portugal.

"Even if you want to draw up plans for Ronaldo, he always finds a way out or makes a difference or puts him team back on the right track," Morocco coach Herve Renard said on Tuesday, as reported by the Daily Mail. "He's absolutely exceptional. Perhaps that word isn't even strong enough, but you have to do everything to stop him."

That being said, it will be intriguing to see whether the attention put on Ronaldo over the next two matches can lead to scoring opportunities for some of his teammates because they sound ready.

"Playing with Cristiano is like a dream, everything becomes so much easier," said his teammate, forward Andre Silva, as reported by ESPN. "He leads by example, he dictates movement, he opens space. He knows my movements instinctively and I follow his."

Let’s see if Portugal can follow Ronaldo’s lead for its first World Cup victory of this 2018 tournament.

Morocco began its 2018 World Cup trek last week, having suffered a 1-0 loss to Iran.