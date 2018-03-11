Printable blank PDF bracket for March Madness college basketball

You don't have to fill out your bracket in full until Thursday at noon Eastern but for those who wish to get an early jump or like to make multiple rough drafts, here are some links to blank and printable PDF brackets for the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

These are perfect for office pools and picks pools among friends and family. Check back in on Monday morning and most of these will be updated with first round team matchups with seeding.

Here are the links.

CBS Sports PDF link

NCAA - Turner Sports PDF link

Sporting News PDF link

Metro newspapers in New York, Boston and Philadelphia will all have brackets in print this week so be sure to pick up the print copy for a full-page March Madness spread.