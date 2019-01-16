Problems galore for the slumping Celtics

And you thought the Patriots had trouble on the road?

The Celtics returned to Boston licking their wounds after an abysmal 0-3 road trip through Miami, Orlando, and Brooklyn – not quite the powerhouses of the Eastern Conference.

The losses come off the heels of a four-game winning streak (all at home) to begin 2019, that had some wondering if this team had finally figured it out.

Well, now we have that answer: They have definitely not figured it out.

“I would be lying if I said we knew our identity,” a sullen Marcus Morris said after Monday’s 109-102 loss to the Nets. “We’re still searching, I guess.”

Boston’s three-game road trip seemed to go from bad to worse, but their issues are more deeply rooted than simply playing in another building.

The trip highlighted what looks to be some friction within the team.

We know there was a team meeting a few weeks back to address some issues. But after the loss in Orlando, Kyrie Irving called out his younger teammates, saying they don’t know what it takes to be a championship team.

Irving has publicly expressed frustration with his younger teammates multiple times this year, and it’s fair to say it hasn’t quite resonated with them. In fact, it looks like it’s had the opposite effect at times.

One has to wonder if the relationship between players has been frayed as the losses continue to mount.

“We have to be more accountable as a group," Jaylen Brown told reporters after Monday's loss. "It’s not one guys' fault. It’s not young guys [or] old guys' fault. It’s everybody’s. We all gotta be accountable and turn this thing around."

Asked about fixing the problem of the team feeling "uptight" out there on the court, Brown again took that opportunity to discuss team unity.

“We just have to have each other’s back," Brown said. "At the end of the day. We can’t make comments, we can’t point fingers. We just have to continue to empower each other and have everybody’s back. If we don’t and we start to point fingers, everbody’s going to go into their own little shell . . . it starts from the top to the bottom, not the bottom to the top, but from the top to the bottom.”

Perhaps Brown's words are a look into how he feels about Irving's comments. Besides, anybody who has watched the C's this year knows some of the veterans can share some of that blame pie — there's plenty to go around.

Take Monday's loss as the latest example.

With both Irving and Marcus Smart out with injuries, this was a perfect opportunity for some of Boston’s other veterans to step up in their absence.

Instead, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward laid an egg.

While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were at least part of a unit that clawed their way back into things in the fourth quarter, Horford and Hayward didn’t even touch the floor. Hayward finished 1-for-6 for three points and Horford 3-for-5 for eight points.

That's not exactly max player production.

Meanwhile, Tatum scored a career-high 34 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field while Brown added 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

So, you can see why someone like Brown may take issue with being called out when in fact the problem with this year’s Celtics team goes further than just a few “young guys”.

When you take a look at this roster, plenty of talented individuals stand out. The Celtics were regarded as one of the deepest and best teams in the NBA to begin the season. But until they learn to consistently play as a team and not talented individuals, they won’t come close to championship level.