PSV favorites to land Man City's Erik Palmer-Brown on loan

The talented American defender could be heading to the Netherlands shortly after being signed by Manchester City.

After capturing Erik Palmer-Brown earlier this year, it appears that Manchester City is set to loan out the young American star as he transitions to Europe.

Metro broke the story in the fall that Palmer-Brown had signed with Manchester City, the club that currently is topping the English Premier League. The 20-year old center back has created some buzz in recent years as a future starter for the United States national team, something that has been validated by his limited appearances with Sporting Kansas City in MLS.

And now with his arrival at Manchester City fast approaching, Metro has learned that the English giants will be sending him on loan to a club in Holland.

According to a source, PSV Eindhoven has emerged as the likely destination for Palmer-Brown. The source tells Metro that PSV is the likely landing spot right now for Palmer-Brown once he arrives in January.

The Philips Stadion club is always among the top teams in a very good Dutch league. Speculation had placed the player at fellow Dutch side NAC Breda although it appears that PSV is now the favorites for the loan deal.

The move to Holland should afford Palmer-Brown the chance to compete for immediate playing time given PSV’s crowded fixture schedule including European competition. There should be matches for him to make an impact and continue his learning curve.

Palmer-Brown won’t be the only prominent American on loan from an English club in Holland. Fellow center back Matt Miazga, signed by Chelsea last year, is standing out for Vitesse in his second loan in Holland.