Quinnipiac Dartmouth college hockey free live stream, watch online

The No. 6 Quinnipiac Bobcats host the Dartmouth Big Green in an Eastern College Athletic Conference matchup tonight at 7 p.m. ET at the Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena. The last time these two teams met was back on Nov. 3 where the Big Green defeated the Bobcats 5-1.

Quinnipiac is coming off a 2-2 tie to No. 20 Cornell which brings their record to 15-4-1 and 6-3-1 in conference play. The Bobcats are currently tied for first with Yale in the ECAC with 13 points apiece.

This is Quinnipiac's fourth game of a five-game homestand, four of which are big conference games.

The Bobcats offense has been remarkable this season; they are averaging almost four goals per game while only surrendering a little under two goals per game to their opposition. The most impressive stat is their power play percentage. Quinnipiac has scored 22 goals on 80 power play opportunities this season. That's an outstanding 27.5% success rate.

Dartmouth is 5-7-2, 4-2-1 in the conference this season, they are fourth overall in the ECAC with nine points. The Big Green is coming off a 3-3 tie to Bentley back on Jan. 5.

Tonight's matchup is the second game of a five-game road trip for Dartmouth. Unfortunately for the Big Green, their struggles have come on the road this season. They are sporting a 1-3-1 record away from home. They have a chance tonight to shake off their road woes and turn their season around.

Dartmouth does have a very strong penalty kill; they have a 75.6% success rate which ranks them eighth in the ECAC.

Tonight's contest between Quinnipiac and Dartmouth will be a fun one to watch as both teams have found success on special teams this season. Tune in to ESPN+ tonight to watch this Eastern College Athletic Conference clash.

