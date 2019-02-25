Rangers NHL trade rumors: Adam McQuaid to Blue Jackets for picks

The New York Rangers continued their selling ways on Monday, trading defenseman Adam McQuaid to the Columbus Blue Jackets, per multiple reports.

The Blueshirts continue to stockpile their future assets as they will receive a fourth and seventh-round draft pick in 2019. They picked up a 2019 first-round pick and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2022 earlier on Monday when they sent Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets.

Columbus is also sending defenseman Julius Bergman, a prospect, to the Rangers as well.

McQuaid, 32, was acquired by the Rangers during the offseason for Steve Kampfer and a fourth and seventh-round draft pick that has now been replenished with this latest deal. The initial belief was that McQuaid could provide a veteran presence for a younger Rangers defense that features the likes of Brady Skjei, Neal Pionk, and Anthony DeAngelo. After all, McQuaid was a member of the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup-winning side.

In reality, he encountered a lower-body injury that held him to just 36 games with the Rangers this season. He recorded two goals, three assists, and a plus-3 rating while playing in the Big Apple.

On the opposite side of this deal, the Blue Jackets continue their spending spree while further draining their draft assets. Trades for Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingle, Keith Kinkaid, and now McQuaid, has seen Columbus give up a possible six draft picks. For a team that let Ian Cole walk during last offseason, the Blue Jackets were searching for some depth and added physicality on their blue line. McQuaid provides just that as general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is clearly in "win-now" mode.