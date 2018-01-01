Rangers Sabres free live stream, TV 2018 NHL Winter Classic

Here is how you can catch the Rangers and Sabres as they take to the ice outside on New Year's Day.

One of the NHL's newest, yet most exciting, traditions turns 10 on New Year's Day in New York City as the New York Rangers take on the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 Winter Classic from Citi Field.

This is the second appearance for both the Sabres and Rangers at the Winter Classic. Buffalo took part in the first-ever Winter Classic in 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium, falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout. The Rangers played the Philadelphia Flyers at Citizens Bank Park in 2012, winning 3-2.

While this is one of the benchmark events of any NHL regular season, these are two teams trending in very different directions.

For the Sabres, this might as well be their Stanley Cup as they come into Monday's game with just 28 points through 38 games (10-20-8). They won't be playing in much larger games than this, especially on a national stage, this year.

The Rangers have shaken off a difficult start to their season and currently hold an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot with 45 points (20-13-5), good for fourth in the Metropolitan Division.

Here is how you can catch all the action on New Year's Day regardless of if you can get to Citi Field or a television:

2018 NHL Winter Classic viewing information

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET puck drop

Venue: Citi Field

TV: NBC

NBC Sports Live: New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres live stream

fuboTV: New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres live stream