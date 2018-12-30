Ranking top New York teams, athletes of 2018
As 2018 comes to a close, we look back at some of the best New York sports had to offer.
By Joe Pantorno
Published : December 31, 2018
Another year, another championship-less 365 days for the major New York City-area professional sports franchises in 2018.
There were some contenders, some pretenders, and some that probably should have just taken the year off. But with the flip of a calendar, hope springs anew, just like for all of us defiantly exclaiming our New Year's resolutions.
Before we start looking ahead to 2019, let's take a peek back at how the big eight teams fared this year and where they stand on the New York sports stage:
8. New York Jets
2018 record: 4-12
7. New York Knicks
2018 (calendar year) record: 20-62
6. New York Giants
2018 record: 5-11
5. Brooklyn Nets
2018 (calendar year) record: 32-52
4. New York Rangers
2018 (calendar year) record: 30-40-10
3. New York Mets
2018 record: 77-85
2. New York Islanders
2018 (calendar year) record: 35-35-10
1. New York Yankees
2018 record: 100-62 (lost ALDS to Red Sox)
10. D'Angelo Russell (point guard, Brooklyn Nets)
2018 calendar year stats: 15.7 points, 5.6 assists per game
9. Brandon Nimmo (outfielder, New York Mets)
2018 stats: .263 BA, 17 HR, 47 RBI, .404 OBP (4th in MLB)
8. Odell Beckham Jr. (wide receiver, New York Giants)
2018 stats: 77 receptions, 1,052 yards, 6 touchdowns
7. Luis Severino (pitcher, New York Yankees)
2018 stats: 19-8, 3.39 ERA, 220 strikeouts
6. Jamal Adams (safety, New York Jets)
2018 stats: 111 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception
5. Aaron Judge (outfielder, New York Yankees)
2018 stats: 112 games, .278 BA, 27 HR, 67 RBI
4. Miguel Andujar (third baseman, New York Yankees)
2018 stats: .297 BA, 27 HR, 47 2B, 92 RBI, 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up
3. Mathew Barzal (forward, New York Islanders)
2018 (calendar year) stats: 81 games, 19 goals, 65 assists, 84 points, 2018 NHL Rookie of the Year
2. Saquon Barkley (running back, New York Giants)
2018 stats: 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards, 15 total touchdowns, 2018 Pro Bowl selection
1. Jacob deGrom (pitcher, New York Mets)
2018 stats: 10-9, 1.70 ERA (best in MLB), 269 strikeouts, 2018 NL Cy Young Award winner