Ranking top New York teams, athletes of 2018

Another year, another championship-less 365 days for the major New York City-area professional sports franchises in 2018.

There were some contenders, some pretenders, and some that probably should have just taken the year off. But with the flip of a calendar, hope springs anew, just like for all of us defiantly exclaiming our New Year's resolutions.

Before we start looking ahead to 2019, let's take a peek back at how the big eight teams fared this year and where they stand on the New York sports stage:

2018 year in review: Ranking the major New York sports teams

8. New York Jets

2018 record: 4-12

7. New York Knicks

2018 (calendar year) record: 20-62

6. New York Giants

2018 record: 5-11

5. Brooklyn Nets

2018 (calendar year) record: 32-52

4. New York Rangers

2018 (calendar year) record: 30-40-10

3. New York Mets

2018 record: 77-85

2. New York Islanders

2018 (calendar year) record: 35-35-10

1. New York Yankees

2018 record: 100-62 (lost ALDS to Red Sox)

2018 year in review: Ranking the 10 best New York athletes

10. D'Angelo Russell (point guard, Brooklyn Nets)

2018 calendar year stats: 15.7 points, 5.6 assists per game

9. Brandon Nimmo (outfielder, New York Mets)

2018 stats: .263 BA, 17 HR, 47 RBI, .404 OBP (4th in MLB)

8. Odell Beckham Jr. (wide receiver, New York Giants)

2018 stats: 77 receptions, 1,052 yards, 6 touchdowns

7. Luis Severino (pitcher, New York Yankees)

2018 stats: 19-8, 3.39 ERA, 220 strikeouts

6. Jamal Adams (safety, New York Jets)

2018 stats: 111 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception

5. Aaron Judge (outfielder, New York Yankees)

2018 stats: 112 games, .278 BA, 27 HR, 67 RBI

4. Miguel Andujar (third baseman, New York Yankees)

2018 stats: .297 BA, 27 HR, 47 2B, 92 RBI, 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up

3. Mathew Barzal (forward, New York Islanders)

2018 (calendar year) stats: 81 games, 19 goals, 65 assists, 84 points, 2018 NHL Rookie of the Year

2. Saquon Barkley (running back, New York Giants)

2018 stats: 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards, 15 total touchdowns, 2018 Pro Bowl selection

1. Jacob deGrom (pitcher, New York Mets)

2018 stats: 10-9, 1.70 ERA (best in MLB), 269 strikeouts, 2018 NL Cy Young Award winner