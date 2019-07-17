Sports

WATCH: Red Bull pit crew changes four tires in 1.91 seconds

Even if you don't follow Formula One racing, this is amazing to watch.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 17, 2019 Updated : July 17, 2019
Red Bull pit crew

Screenshot, youtube

The Red Bull pit crew set a new record for a pit stop in Formula One by changing four tires in 1.91 seconds.

Formula One Race car driver Pierre Gasly pulled into the pit stop during the 2019 British Grand Prix Silverstone and had all four of his tires changed in less than two seconds.

The Red Bull pit crew later changed another car’s tires in 1.96 seconds.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

The Red Bull team broke the previous record of 1.92 seconds, which was set in 2016 by the William’s team.

 

Even if you're not into Formula One racing, watching the Red Bull team pit crew operate the way they did at the 2019 British Grand Prix is very impressive. 

VIDEO: Red Bull pit crew changes tire in 1.91 seconds

Related Articles
Tags:
Formula Oneweird news
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries