WATCH: Red Bull pit crew changes four tires in 1.91 seconds

The Red Bull pit crew set a new record for a pit stop in Formula One by changing four tires in 1.91 seconds.

Formula One Race car driver Pierre Gasly pulled into the pit stop during the 2019 British Grand Prix Silverstone and had all four of his tires changed in less than two seconds.

The Red Bull pit crew later changed another car’s tires in 1.96 seconds.

The Red Bull team broke the previous record of 1.92 seconds, which was set in 2016 by the William’s team.

Even if you're not into Formula One racing, watching the Red Bull team pit crew operate the way they did at the 2019 British Grand Prix is very impressive.

VIDEO: Red Bull pit crew changes tire in 1.91 seconds