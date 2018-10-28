Red Sox one win away from World Series title

The Red Sox are just one win away from winning their fourth World Series title in the past 14 years as a 9-6 victory over the Dodgers in Game 4 Saturday night put them up 3-1 in the 2018 Fall Classic.

The Boston offense was ugly throughout the majority of the 18-inning Marathon game on Friday night and Saturday morning but late in Game 4 the Sox bats finally came through. In the seventh inning, Mitch Moreland belted a 437-foot home run to right - driving in Xander Bogaerts and Brock Holt. An inning later, Steve Pearce hit a solo blast.

In the ninth, the Sox broke the game open as Rafael Devers collected an RBI - as did Bogaerts and Pearce, again.

Both the Dodgers and Red Sox got strong pitching performances from their starters in Game 4 as Eduardo Rodriguez (5.2 innings, four hits, four earned runs) and Rich Hill (6.1 innings, one hit, one earned run) each delivered. The Boston bullpen held up much better than LA's, however, as Joe Kelly was sharp for the Sox - earning the win after pitching two shutout innings.

"It's unbelievable," Holt told FOX. "To lose [Friday] night it hurt, but start off slow tonight and finish like we did it was great. It's so much fun to be a part of this team to be on this stage. We got a heck of a team and we're going to come out ready to go [in Game 5]."

Game 5 is Sunday (8:09 p.m., FOX), again at Dodger Stadium. A potential Game 6 would be Tuesday night back in Boston.