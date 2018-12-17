Report: Flyers fire head coach Dave Hakstol

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday that they have fired head coach Dave Hasktol. Dave Issac of the Courier-Post initially reported on Sunday that the firing was imminent and could be announced within 24 hours. Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed the move on Monday before the Flyers made it official.

In a statement released by the team, Lehigh Valley Phantoms coach Scott Gordon will be the Flyers' interim head coach.

It's a move that surprises no one as Hakstol is out the door after the team got embarrassed by the Vancouver Canucks, 5-1, on Saturday night to drop them to 12-15-14 (28 points), good for last in the Metropolitan Division.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Flyers relieved Ron Hextall of his general manager duties, which seemed to be the writing on the wall for Hakstol's eventual departure.

Over his four-year tenure with the Black and Orange, Hakstol had a record of 134-101-2 and made the Stanley Cup playoffs twice. In those two playoffs appearances, the Flyers got dismantled by the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The former University of North Dakota head coach was hired by Hextall back in 2015 and had one season left on his five-year, $10 million deal.

With Hakstol now out of the door, Fletcher can go ahead and hire the head coach who he wants. The coach that he and the Flyers organization have their eye on is Joel Quenneville.

Issac reported on Sunday that the former Chicago Blackhawks coach was offered the position and will accept it. Quenneville was fired earlier this season after the Blackhawks got off to a slow start (6-6-3).

The 60-year-old head coach led Chicago to three Stanley Cup (2010, 2012, 2014) and was the second-winningest coach in franchise history. He is also the second-winningest coach in NHL history with 890 wins.