Robinson Cano Mets trade rumors: Jay Bruce, Edwin Diaz, more

Andy Martino of SNY reported on Tuesday afternoon that the New York Mets are being "aggressive" in the pursuit of a trade with the Seattle Mariners for veteran second baseman, Robinson Cano.

The 36-year-old eight-time All-Star was one of the game's best-hitting second basemen, putting together a career that looked destined for Cooperstown with the New York Yankees and Mariners. Yet an 80-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy put a major blemish on his career, although all signs indicate that his bat is still a productive one.

Playing in 80 games in 2018, Cano still batted .303 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI.

Regardless of past issues, that kind of output would provide new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen with his first major acquisition that would uphold his promise of making the team competitive in 2019.

However, there are still a number of issues other than the suspension that are working against the Mets.

As it stands, 26-year-old Jeff McNeil is slated to be the starting second baseman on Opening Day. It's a well-deserved notion considering McNeil batted .329 in 63 games after making his MLB debut last season.

Cano also would bring an enormous contract to the table as he is still owed $120 million over the next five seasons. For a Mets team that needs to focus on other positions of need like the bullpen or catcher, allocating a large chunk of money toward a veteran contract could cripple plans of developing a well-rounded contender.

The only way a deal for Cano could possibly work is if the Mariners sweeten the pot and Cano is willing to move positions.

New York could ask for a number of incentives to make a deal work. The Mariners could either eat a portion of Cano's contract, offer stud closer Edwin Diaz in a deal, or take on Jay Bruce and his remaining contract which is worth $26 million over the next two years.

Dealing Bruce, who is slated to be the team's starting first baseman next year despite being a natural right fielder, would allow the Mets to move Cano to first base. Should top prospect Peter Alonso make a serious push to nab that starting job though in spring training, the Mets could always keep Cano at second, move McNeil to third base (granted, a defensive downgrade) and make Todd Frazier a utility infielder.