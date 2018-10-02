Rockies Cubs NL Wild Card Game free live stream, watch

There is no rest for the weary as the Chicago Cubs host the Colorado Rockies in the 2018 National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

It will be the second consecutive day that the teams will play in one-game playoffs.

On Monday, the Cubs were defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central division crown while the Rockies were taken down by the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West title.

It was just the 15th and 16th times in MLB history that a 163rd game was needed in order to decipher a division winner.

The stakes are much higher for Tuesday night's Wild Card Game as the loser of this playoff sees their season end. The winner will advance to the NLDS to face the Brewers.

This is the second time that each franchise has played in the Wild Card Game. The Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015 to spark a run to the NLCS, which ended at the hands of the New York Mets. The Rockies were in this very same game last season and lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-8.

Chicago will trot out its veteran southpaw to start as Jon Lester will toe the rubber on Tuesday night. He started the Cubs' last Wild Card Game and will be making his 22nd postseason start against the Rockies.

He'll be facing a loaded lineup that features Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story, both of whom hit home runs in the NL West playoff loss to Los Angeles on Monday. Arenado led the National League in home runs with 38 while Story was just one behind with 37.

Colorado will counter with 25-year-old Kyle Freeland, who went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA this season. That's an impressive stat considering he plays in a hitter-friendly ballpark like Coors Field in Denver. This will be the first postseason start of his career.

He'll be welcomed by an experienced Cubs bunch that includes NL RBI leader Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo, who has been hitting just under .320 since June 26.

Here is how you can catch all the action:

Rockies vs. Cubs NL Wild Card Game viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Pay-To-Watch Live Stream: MLB.tv, fuboTV

Free Live Stream: Reddit, Watch ESPN