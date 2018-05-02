Roma Liverpool Free Live Stream, TV Champions League semis

The Reds are in the driver's seat with a chance to advance to Kyiv on Wednesday.

One half of the Champions League Final in Kyiv is set after Real Madrid outlasted Bayern Munich on Tuesday. On Wednesday afternoon, the epicenter of European soccer is in Italy as Roma look to overcome a 5-2 deficit in the second leg of their semi-final affair with Liverpool.

The Merseysiders, fueled Mohamed Salah, made easy work of the visiting Giallorossi at Anfield last week as the Egyptian slotted in a pair of first-half goals within 10 minutes of each other to lay the foundation for a 5-0 lead. But two late Roma goals ensured that Wednesday's match at the Stadio Olimpico won't necessarily be a coronation:

Should Roma outscore Liverpool by three goals while conceding less than two, they move onto the Final on away goals.

It's not out of the realm of possibilities either considering Roma pulled off a very similar feat in the quarterfinals, overcoming a 4-1 deficit against Barcelona, defeating the Catalonian giants 3-0 in Italy to move on thanks to the away-goal rule.

Continue below for ways to watch the mammoth semi-final, even if you can't make it to a television:

Roma vs. Liverpool: How to watch

Date: Wednesday, May 2

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Live Stream: fuboTV