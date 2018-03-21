Round 1-2 NFL Mock Draft Saquon Barkley Browns, Broncos get QB

There have been rumblings for months that the Browns would trade for or sign a veteran QB in order to tab sensational Penn State running back Saquon Barkley first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. With Tyrod Taylor now under center, the Browns can afford to wait and still pick up a top-of-the-line quarterback in the draft.

Make no mistake, Barkley is as close to a sure-thing as anyone in this draft. Despite the running back position not being as sexy as it once was on draft day – recent history has shown that drafting a heralded back in the first round is not a bad idea. Both Todd Gurley (Rams) and Melvin Gordon (Chargers) were top 15 picks and both finished in the top 10 in rushing in 2017.

We’ve done several mock drafts so far this draft season and this is the first time we have four quarterbacks going in a row within the top five. Now, that would be fun come April 26. On to the two round mock.

1. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

4. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

5. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

6. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

8. Chicago Bears: Derwin James, S, Florida State

9. San Francisco 49ers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

10. Oakland Raiders: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

11. Miami Dolphins: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

12. Buffalo Bills: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

13. Washington Redskins: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

14. Green Bay Packers: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

15. Arizona Cardinals: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

16. Baltimore Ravens: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

18. Seattle Seahawks: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

19. Dallas Cowboys: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

20. Detroit Lions: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

21. Cincinnati Bengals: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

23. Los Angeles Rams: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

24. Carolina Panthers: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

25. Tennessee Titans: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

26. Atlanta Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan

27. New Orleans Saints: Ronald Jones, RB, USC

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrell Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

30. Minnesota Vikings: Will Hernandez, UTEP

31. New England Patriots: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

33. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

34. New York Giants: Joshua Jackosn, CB, Iowa

35. Cleveland Browns: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

36. Indianapolis Colts: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland

37. Indianapolis Colts: Justin Jones, DT, NC State

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

39. Chicago Bears: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

40. Denver Broncos: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

41. Oakland Raiders: Billy Price, G, Ohio State

42. Miami Dolphins: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

43. New England Patriots: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

44. Washington Redskins: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

45. Green Bay Packers: DJ Clark, WR, LSU

46. Cincinnati Bengals: James Daniels, C, Iowa

47. Arizona Cardinals: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

48. Los Angeles Chargers: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

49. Indianapolis Colts: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

50. Dallas Cowboys: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

51. Detroit Lions: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

52. Baltimore Ravens: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

53. Buffalo Bills: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

54. Kansas City Chiefs: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

55. Carolina Panthers: Jesse Bates, S, Wake Forest

56. Buffalo Bills: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

57. Tennessee Titans: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

58. Atlanta Falcons: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

59. San Francisco 49ers: Arden Key, DE, LSU

60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

62. Minnesota Vikings: Braden Smith, G, Auburn

63. New England Patriots: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma