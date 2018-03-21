Home
 
Round 1-2 NFL Mock Draft Saquon Barkley Browns, Broncos get QB

By
Matt Burke
 Published : March 21, 2018
Saquon Barkley is widely regarded as the most talented back in the 2018 NFL Draft. Getty Images
There have been rumblings for months that the Browns would trade for or sign a veteran QB in order to tab sensational Penn State running back Saquon Barkley first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. With Tyrod Taylor now under center, the Browns can afford to wait and still pick up a top-of-the-line quarterback in the draft.
 
Make no mistake, Barkley is as close to a sure-thing as anyone in this draft. Despite the running back position not being as sexy as it once was on draft day – recent history has shown that drafting a heralded back in the first round is not a bad idea. Both Todd Gurley (Rams) and Melvin Gordon (Chargers) were top 15 picks and both finished in the top 10 in rushing in 2017.
 
We’ve done several mock drafts so far this draft season and this is the first time we have four quarterbacks going in a row within the top five. Now, that would be fun come April 26. On to the two round mock.
 
1. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
 
2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
 
3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
 
4. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
 
5. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
 
6. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
 
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
 
8. Chicago Bears: Derwin James, S, Florida State
 
9. San Francisco 49ers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
 
10. Oakland Raiders: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
 
11. Miami Dolphins: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
 
12. Buffalo Bills: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
 
13. Washington Redskins: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
 
14. Green Bay Packers: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
 
15. Arizona Cardinals: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama
 
16. Baltimore Ravens: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
 
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio
 
18. Seattle Seahawks: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
 
19. Dallas Cowboys: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
 
20. Detroit Lions: Vita Vea, DT, Washington
 
21. Cincinnati Bengals: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
 
22. Buffalo Bills: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
 
23. Los Angeles Rams: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
 
24. Carolina Panthers: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
 
25. Tennessee Titans: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
 
26. Atlanta Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan
 
27. New Orleans Saints: Ronald Jones, RB, USC
 
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
 
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrell Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
 
30. Minnesota Vikings: Will Hernandez, UTEP
 
31. New England Patriots: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College
 
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
 
33. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
 
34. New York Giants: Joshua Jackosn, CB, Iowa
 
35. Cleveland Browns: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
 
36. Indianapolis Colts: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
 
37. Indianapolis Colts: Justin Jones, DT, NC State
 
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
 
39. Chicago Bears: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
 
40. Denver Broncos: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
 
41. Oakland Raiders: Billy Price, G, Ohio State
 
42. Miami Dolphins: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
 
43. New England Patriots: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
 
44. Washington Redskins: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
 
45. Green Bay Packers: DJ Clark, WR, LSU
 
46. Cincinnati Bengals: James Daniels, C, Iowa
 
47. Arizona Cardinals: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
 
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas
 
49. Indianapolis Colts: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
 
50. Dallas Cowboys: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
 
51. Detroit Lions: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
 
52. Baltimore Ravens: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
 
53. Buffalo Bills: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
 
54. Kansas City Chiefs: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
 
55. Carolina Panthers: Jesse Bates, S, Wake Forest
 
56. Buffalo Bills: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma 
 
57. Tennessee Titans: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
 
58. Atlanta Falcons: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
 
59. San Francisco 49ers: Arden Key, DE, LSU
 
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
 
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
 
62. Minnesota Vikings: Braden Smith, G, Auburn
 
63. New England Patriots: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
 
64. Cleveland Browns: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami
 

 
